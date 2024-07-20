Discover India’s 7 Oldest Books That Molded Our Civilization

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Vedas
The Vedas, dating back to 1500-1000 BCE, are Hinduism's oldest sacred texts, comprising hymns, rituals, and philosophical teachings. They reflect ancient Indian wisdom passed down by revered Rishis.
Upanishads
The Upanishads, composed around 800-500 BCE, delve into themes of reality, the self and Brahman (ultimate truth) in Hindu philosophy. It explores life essence and the nature of existence, offering profound insights into human consciousness and spiritual inquiry.
Ramayana
The Ramayana, attributed to Valmiki around 5th century BCE, narrates Prince Rama's journey to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. It highlights moral lessons and the devotion of characters like Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman.
Mahabharata
The Mahabharata, authored by Vyasa from around 400 BCE, spans centuries. It details the Kurukshetra War between the Kauravas and Pandavas, embedding profound philosophies like the Bhagavad Gita, making it one of the world's longest and most influential epic poems.
Arthashastra
The Arthashastra by Chanakya is still a timeless resource on economics, politics, warfare, and policy making. Even now, leadership and strategic thinking continue to be influenced by its timeless insights in variety of fields.
Puranas
Puranas are ancient Indian texts composed in Sanskrit from the 2nd century CE onwards. They contain rich mythological narratives, traditions, and legends about Gods, Goddess which reflects a blend of mythology, worship practices and cultural traditions.
Panchatantra
Animal characters are used to teach moral lessons and useful advice in the Panchatantra, an old Indian collection of stories. Stories that have been passed down through the generations are treasured because they contain everlasting moral lessons and life lessons.