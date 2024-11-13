Doctors Advise Limiting Toilet Time to 10 Minutes to Prevent Health Risks

Sentinel Digital Desk
Health experts are advising people to avoid spending too much time on the toilet, as it can lead to problems like haemorrhoids and weakened pelvic muscles. Using phones while in the bathroom often leads to extended sessions.
Doctors recommend limiting bathroom time to 10 minutes or less. “If you don’t feel the need to go within a few minutes, it’s better to stand up and move around,” advises Dr. Walker.
According to colorectal surgeon Dr. Lai Xue, sitting on the toilet for too long increases strain on the pelvic floor, which may lead to conditions like rectal prolapse.
Frequent long bathroom sessions could signal underlying issues such as chronic constipation or gastrointestinal disorders like IBS. In rare cases, worsening constipation may even indicate colon cancer.
Experts suggest lifestyle changes to reduce bathroom time, including regular exercise, a high-fiber diet, and staying hydrated. These habits can improve overall digestive health naturally.