Donald Trump Cooks Fries at McDonald's, Quips 'Worked 15 Minutes More Than Kamala Harris"

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Sunday, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidential election, briefly took on the role of a fry cook at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. This playful visit was part of his campaign stop in Feasterville-Trevose.
During his time at McDonald’s, Trump took a jab at his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, quipping that he "worked 15 minutes more than Kamala" at the fast food chain. This remark was in response to Harris frequently mentioning her time working at McDonald’s during her college years in California.
At the McDonald’s stop, Trump removed his suit jacket, put on an apron, and learned how to cook french fries. With help from an employee, he dunked baskets of fries into the fryer, salted them, and placed them into boxes, joking that it was something he had "wanted to do all my life."
Kamala Harris has often referred to her time working at McDonald’s in campaign ads and speeches to emphasize her middle-class background. However, Trump has questioned the validity of her claim, repeatedly stating that Harris never worked at the fast food chain.
This lighthearted moment at McDonald’s was seen as part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to connect with everyday Americans. His jab at Harris and playful comments about working at McDonald’s drew laughter from the crowd.
As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, both Trump and Harris are ramping up their campaigns. Moments like this are adding a mix of humor and political rivalry to the race.