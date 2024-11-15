DRDO Successfully Concludes Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully concluded flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, a major step in its development and validation.
The tests, conducted under Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR), evaluated critical aspects such as range, accuracy, consistency, and the system’s ability to engage multiple targets efficiently.
With successful trials, the Guided Pinaka Weapon System is now ready for induction into the Indian Army, marking a significant boost to India’s artillery capabilities.
The Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is a versatile artillery weapon capable of delivering rapid and powerful strikes over long distances. It ensures precision and adaptability in modern warfare.
Named after Lord Shiva’s divine bow, the Pinaka system was developed to replace the aging Russian Grad BM-21 rocket launchers, signifying India’s leap towards self-reliant defense technology.