Dubai Princess Who Announced Divorce on Instagram Launches Perfume Line Named 'Divorce'

Sheikha Mahra Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's ruler, has stirred controversy with her new perfume line, "Divorce." Released under her brand Mahra M1, the fragrance directly references her recent high-profile divorce.
The perfume’s black bottle is engraved with the word 'Divorce.' A social media teaser featured imagery of broken glass and a black panther, underscoring the theme of separation.
Sheikha Mahra’s divorce was publicly announced on Instagram using the Islamic practice of triple talaq. This announcement, coming shortly after the birth of her child, has attracted worldwide attention.
Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. She supports women’s empowerment and local UAE designers. She holds degrees in International Relations and Government Administration.
The perfume launch and the manner of her divorce announcement have sparked a global conversation, drawing significant media coverage and public interest.