Durand Cup 2024 Final: NorthEast United Claims First Title, Edges Mohun Bagan in Penalty Shootout

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Durand Cup 2024 final between Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United ended in a dramatic penalty shootout. NorthEast United clinched the trophy, defeating 17-time champions Mohun Bagan 4-3 on penalties.
Jason Cummings opened the scoring with a penalty. Sahal Abdul Samad doubled the lead just before half-time, giving Mohun Bagan a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Two moments of brilliance brought NorthEast United back into the game. Guillermo and Alaeddine Ajaraei scored to equalize, making it 2-2.
The match went to penalties after a 2-2 draw. NorthEast United emerged victorious, winning 4-3 in the shootout, securing their first-ever major title.
This triumph marks NorthEast United's first major title since the club’s inception. They reached the final with an impressive record, scoring 16 goals and conceding just one throughout the tournament.
The victory provides a significant morale boost for NorthEast United as they prepare for the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season, set to kick off in just two weeks.