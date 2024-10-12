Dussehra Observed Differently; UP’s Bisrakh Village Mourns Ravan’s Death

Sentinel Digital Desk
While most of India celebrates Dussehra by burning effigies of Kumbhakaran, Ravan, and his son Meghnath, symbolizing good's victory over evil, the village of Bisrakh in Uttar Pradesh mourns Ravan's death.
Located 40 kilometers from Delhi, Bisrakh is believed to be Ravan's birthplace, and the villagers claim to be his descendants. According to them, Ravan deserves respect, not hatred, even as they continue to pray to Lord Ram as a god.
To help Ravan’s soul attain moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death), villagers perform rituals like the Yajna. Unlike elsewhere in India, they do not celebrate Ramlila, fearing it may bring bad luck.
During Dussehra, the villagers offer prayers at the Bisrakh Ravana Mandir. The temple is believed to house the same Shiva Linga once carried by Ravan and his father, sage Vishravas, according to local legend.
According to reports, Bisrakh is named after "Vishravas," and the villagers have decided to build a new temple dedicated solely to Ravan, funded through contributions from the community.
In Hindu mythology, Ravan is known as a powerful and knowledgeable king of Lanka. Though often depicted as an antagonist in the Ramayana, he is also respected by some communities in India, reflecting the diverse ways Dussehra is celebrated.