Earth Will Temporarily Gain a Second Moon, Scientists Say

Sentinel Digital Desk
Next week, Earth will briefly have a second moon! A tiny asteroid, known as 2024 PT5, will be captured by Earth’s gravity and orbit the planet for two months.
Starting on September 29, the asteroid will be pulled into Earth's orbit. After two months, it will escape Earth's gravity and continue its journey in space.
Unfortunately, this "mini-moon" is too small and dim to be seen with the naked eye. You would need a professional telescope to catch a glimpse of it.
NASA’s ATLAS system first spotted the asteroid on August 7. Scientists have studied its path, confirming its temporary capture by Earth’s gravity.
2024 PT5 comes from the Arjuna asteroid belt, where asteroids have orbits similar to Earth’s. Every now and then, one of these asteroids gets close enough to be temporarily trapped by Earth’s gravitational pull!