Elon Musk Makes History as the Richest Person Ever with a $70 Billion Surge

Sentinel Digital Desk
Elon Musk is now the richest person ever, with a net worth of $334.3 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth grew significantly as Tesla's stock surged following Donald Trump’s win in the US election.
Musk, a major supporter of Trump during the election, even attended some rallies. His support helped boost Tesla's market value, which led to a rise in his personal fortune.
On November 22, 2024, Musk’s net worth hit a record high of $321.7 billion, boosted by Tesla stock climbing 3.8%, reaching $352.56 per share, the highest in 3.5 years.
Musk’s wealth surpassed $320 billion for the first time, eclipsing the previous record set in November 2021 during Tesla's pandemic surge.
Musk's fortune is more than $80 billion ahead of Oracle's Larry Ellison. His wealth mainly comes from his 13% stake in Tesla, worth $145 billion.