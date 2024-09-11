Elon Musk Set to Become World's First Trillionaire by 2027, Gautam Adani Next in Line for 2028

Sentinel Digital Desk
Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report by Informa Connect Academy. His wealth is growing at an impressive rate of 110% per year. Currently, Musk is the richest person globally with a net worth of $237 billion.
Only a few companies have crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark. This exclusive list includes Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta. Recently, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway joined the $1 trillion club, with Nvidia reaching $3 trillion, becoming the second most valuable company globally.
Gautam Adani could become the second person to reach trillionaire status by 2028, if his wealth continues to grow at 123% per year. He is followed by Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Indonesian mogul Prajogo Pangestu, who are also potential future trillionaires if their growth continues.
Bernard Arnault of LVMH, with a net worth of $181 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta are projected to become trillionaires by 2030. Both are prominent figures with substantial wealth and influence in their industries.
The quest to become the world’s first trillionaire has intrigued many since John D. Rockefeller of Standard Oil became the world’s first billionaire in 1916. The fascination with this milestone continues as new contenders emerge.