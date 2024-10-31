Elon Musk’s AI Company Is Hiring Hindi Tutors: Here’s How Much You Can Earn

Sentinel Digital Desk
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is hiring bilingual professionals fluent in both Hindi and English. xAI is seeking AI tutors to help improve its AI models' language capabilities.
This position offers flexibility, allowing tutors to work remotely from anywhere in the world. It’s a six-month temporary role with a schedule from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm (local time).
What are your responsibilities?
As an AI Tutor, you will help improve xAI's generative AI models. Ideal candidates should have a background in writing, journalism, or technical writing, as well as experience with languages such as French, Chinese, Arabic, or Hindi.
Candidates should demonstrate strong communication skills, a passion for technology, and fluency in both English and an additional language. Selected applicants must complete language assessments.
How much would you get paid?
xAI offers hourly pay ranging from $35 to $65 (₹2,900 to ₹5,400), depending on experience and qualifications. The role also includes standard medical benefits.
What is xAI?
Founded by Elon Musk in 2023, xAI is a US-based startup focused on understanding the “true nature of the universe.” The company is committed to innovation in AI technology.