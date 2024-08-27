Explore Ladakh's Five New Districts and Their Stunning Valleys

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ladakh now has five new districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—designed to enhance governance and accessibility. These regions are known for their breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and adventurous opportunities.
Zanskar, a former part of Kargil, is now a district renowned for its pristine landscapes and monasteries. The valley offers trekking, river rafting, and is separated from Leh by the Zanskar Range.
Drass, the "Gateway to Ladakh," is the world's second coldest inhabited place, offering stunning icy landscapes. Located near Kargil, it’s known for its historical significance and chilling temperatures.
Sham, the "Valley of Apricots," is known for its serene villages and rich cultural heritage. It is well-known for easy trekking routes that connect various Ladakh's villages and monasteries.
Nubra Valley is well-known for its unusual sand dunes, Bactrian camels with two humped haunches, and the picturesque Diskit Monastery.
Changthang, a high-altitude plateau, is renowned for its unique biodiversity, including Tso Moriri Lake and Korzok village, the world’s highest settlement. The region is home to rare wildlife and migratory birds.