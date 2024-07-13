Explore the richness: 10 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Taj Mahal: This Mughal architecture is an amalgamation of Indian, Persian and Islamic styles. Located in Agra, this marble monument was selected as UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983.
Ajanta and Ellora Caves: These two monuments are situated in Maharashtra. Known for its rock temples, cave paintings and rock cut sculptures.
Darjeeling Himalayan railways: This was announced as a UNESCO world heritage site in the year 1999.
Hampi: Located in Vijayanagara district of east-central Karnataka. It is commonly known as the Group of Monuments which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its old ancient architectures.
Konark Temple: A 13th century old sun temple located in the Puri district of Odisha dedicated to Surya God in Hindu religion. This temple was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.
Qutab Minar: Situated in the Mehrauli region of South Delhi. This monument is an UNESCO heritage site which attributes a blend of southwestern Asian style and traditional Islamic architecture.
Kaziranga National Park: Located in the state of Assam, this national park was declared as a UNESCO world heritage site in the year 1985. Known for its one horned rhinoceros and huge biodiversity.
Mahabodhi Temple: This temple is located in Bodh Gaya, in eastern parts of India. It is one of the four sacred locations associated with the life of the Lord Buddha, namely with his realization of enlightenment.
Surdarbans National Park: It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site emblazoned in the year 1987. Renowned for its vast biodiversity of flora and fauna and the most found species, Royal Bengal tiger.
Red Fort: Popularly known as Lal Qila, located in Delhi. This monument was inscribed in the UNESCO world heritage site list in the year 2007.