Fake Court Busted in Gujarat: Conman Posing as 'Judge' For Five Years Arrested

Sentinel Digital Desk
A man named Morris Samuel Christian was arrested in Gujarat for setting up a fake tribunal in his Gandhinagar office. Posing as a judge, he created an atmosphere resembling a real court and passed legal orders.
Christian had been running the fake tribunal for at least five years. In 2019, he even passed a ruling in a government land dispute in favor of his client, making his scam seem legitimate.
Ahmedabad police arrested Christian for pretending to be a judge and deceiving people. He claimed to be an arbitrator appointed by a competent court to handle legal disputes.
The scam came to light after the registrar of the city civil court filed a complaint. Christian was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 170 (pretending to be a public servant) and 419 (cheating by personation).
The internet erupted in hilarious memes and reactions, with netizens dubbing the incident as the perfect script for the next installment of the Jolly LLB franchise.