Feeling Sleepy During the Day? It Might Signal Early Dementia Risk, Study Says

Sentinel Digital Desk
If you're feeling unusually sleepy during daily chores as you get older, this could be more than just tiredness. Researchers say it might increase your risk of developing dementia.
What is Dementia?
Dementia is a condition where brain cells gradually deteriorate, impacting memory, causing confusion, and affecting daily tasks. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, and older adults are especially at risk.
A study published in Neurology found that poor sleep could lead to a higher chance of developing Motoric Cognitive Risk (MCR), a condition that may be a precursor to dementia.
The study followed 445 adults, average age 76, over three years. By the end, 36 participants had developed MCR, with those experiencing poor sleep more likely to develop it than those with good sleep quality.
Using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), researchers found that "daytime dysfunction" — excessive daytime sleepiness — was linked to a higher risk of MCR. People with this symptom were three times more likely to develop MCR.
To reduce dementia risk, researchers suggest avoiding excessive daytime sleepiness and prioritizing mental health. These two factors could help protect against cognitive decline as we age.