FIR Must be Registered Within 6 Hours for Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Union Health Ministry has released a notification emphasizing the swift lodging of FIRs for healthcare workers facing violence during duty.
The directive states that an FIR must be lodged within *6 hours* of any violent incident against healthcare workers.
"The Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours," says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The directive follows the 24-hour protest by the Indian Medical Association, demanding justice for a PG 2nd-year doctor from RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.
Medical professionals are protesting nationwide, significantly affecting healthcare services.