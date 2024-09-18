First J&K Assembly Elections in 10 Years Begins – Here’s What You Need to Know

Sentinel Digital Desk
Voting in 24 constituencies spread over seven districts is currently underway in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's three-phase Assembly elections.
This is Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly election in a decade, as well as the first since Article 370 was repealed.
This is also the first time voting will take place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Polling is currently underway in 24 seats, with eight in the Jammu region and 16 in the Kashmir valley.
Pulwama is one of the constituencies where the election is being closely monitored.
Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, is running in her first Assembly election from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency in South Kashmir.
Ms. Mufti, 37, is competing against Bashir Ahmad Shah of the National Conference and Sofi Yousuf, the BJP's J&K Vice President.
One of the main issues in the elections is statehood, which the BJP has promised to restore.