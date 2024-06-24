Fish that can Enjoy a Long life in a Aquarium
Goldfish
Goldfish are extremely resilient, which is why they’re often recommended to beginners, and some of them have lived longer than their average 25-year lifespan. In the Guinness Book of World Records, you can find a goldfish that lived for 45 years.
Bloodfin Tetra
Bloodfins are extremely resilient and known to survive more than a decade as long as they feel comfortable with a school of about five to seven tankmates.
Pacu
This species is related to South American piranhas, but their teeth aren’t so ominous. Australian pacus can easily live for 10 years as long as they’re fed with a diverse omnivorous diet.
Sturgeon
Not all sturgeon have to be kept in ponds, but they do require at least 250 gallons of water and a diverse substrate to thrive. In a garden pond, sturgeon can live more than 50 years.
Clownfish
This is one of the most popular, hardy fish of the reef tank world. Clowns can live 10 or more years under the right conditions. They often don’t get to live as long in coastal reefs because of predators.
Blue Damsel
In captivity, the Australian variant of this species can live 15 years, and they’re not picky eaters. Other damsels don’t typically live as long.