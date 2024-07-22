Five Youngest Countries In The World

Sentinel Digital Desk
The United Nations presently recognizes 193 member states plus two observer states as the world. Over time, more countries have been added to the list. These new nations are frequently formed as a result of the division or dissolution of an existing one.
Alternatively, new nations are formerly occupied territories that gained independence from their mother or host country and formed themselves as independent states. Here are the 5 newest countries:
After years of civil war, South Sudan declared its independence from Sudan in 2011, yet the world's newest nation is still plagued by bloodshed.
South Sudan has been engaged in a civil war since 2013 as rival political leaders from various ethnic groups fight for control. During the conflict, more than 1.6 million people have been displaced and more than 50,000 people have died.
On February 17, 2008, Kosovo, the smallest country in the Balkan, declared its independence from Serbia. Even after Kosovo's independence was recognized by the International Court of Justice, Serbia and a few other nations continue to refuse to acknowledge it as a sovereign state.
It was in 2006 that Montenegro separated from Serbia. Decided upon following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, the Union of Serbia and Montenegro was divided into two separate nations. Thus, Serbia proclaimed its independence and established itself as a separate independent nation.
East Timor, which was originally part of Indonesia, has had a difficult road to statehood. When the public voted for independence from Indonesia in 1999, the referendum was met with violence from an anti-independence militia until the United Nations stepped in.
According to the CIA World Factbook, after World War II, Palau became a United Nations Trust Territory of the Pacific governed by the United States. The region obtained independence in 1994, but the United States continues to give financial assistance under the Compact of Free Association. Palau has the smallest population of any of the five new countries, at approximately 21,500 people.