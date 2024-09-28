Flipkart Issues Apology After Promotional Video Labels Husbands as ‘Aalsi’ and ‘Bewakoof’

Sentinel Digital Desk
E-commerce giant Flipkart recently faced backlash for a promotional video that offended many. The animated video promoted the 'Big Billion Days Sale' but used derogatory terms for husbands, calling them "aalsi" (lazy), "kambakkht" (wretched), and "bewakoof" (stupid).
The now-deleted video showed a couple and provided tips for women on how to secretly order and hide handbags from their husbands. This portrayal upset many viewers, particularly men's rights groups.
The 'NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs' condemned the video as "toxic" and "misandrist." They shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), demanding an apology from Flipkart for the offensive content.
The group's post criticized Flipkart for using disrespectful language towards husbands. They insisted on accountability, stating, “Misandry will not be tolerated anymore,” and urged the company to avoid such content in the future.
Following the backlash, Flipkart removed the video from all social media platforms. They issued an apology, stating, "We're sorry for the offending video which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realized our mistake." The company pledged to do better in the future.