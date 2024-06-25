Flowers that Bloom in Rainy Season

Water Hyacinth is an enchanting aquatic flower that thrives abundantly in the waterlogged areas of ponds, lakes, and marshes during the rainy season.
Wild Balsam
Wild Balsam, also known as Garden Balsam, are delightful monsoon flowers in India that graces the landscapes with vibrant shades of pink, purple, and white.
Hill Turmeric
Hill Turmeric is a native species that thrives in the humid and moist conditions of the rainy season, making it one of the popular rainy season flowers names.
Blue Ipomoea
Blue Ipomoea, more commonly known as Morning Glory, is a delightful climber vine that bursts into breathtaking blooms during the monsoon season.
Talimkhana
Talimkhana, also referred to as Mountain Knotgrass, is a rainy season flower in India, and a perennial herb that emerges in wastelands and grassy fields during the monsoon.
Indigo
Indigo is a captivating plant with historical significance as a natural dye source. Flourishing during the monsoon season, this remarkable plant exhibits clusters of pinkish-lilac flowers, lending an ethereal charm to the landscape.