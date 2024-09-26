Frequent Traffic Violations Could Raise Your Vehicle Insurance Costs

Sentinel Digital Desk
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, suggesting a system to link vehicle insurance premiums to the number of traffic violations.
Saxena proposed a tiered insurance premium system, where vehicles with more traffic violations, like speeding or reckless driving, would pay higher premiums. This is meant to encourage safer driving habits.
The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that this approach would align insurance costs with the risk posed by drivers. It would also reduce the financial burden on insurers due to frequent claims.
Saxena mentioned that similar systems are successfully used in the US and Europe, promoting responsible driving and reducing accidents.
According to the Road Transport Ministry, India saw over 4.37 lakh road accidents in 2022, causing 1.55 lakh fatalities. Speeding accounted for 70% of these accidents.
The proposal is backed by studies, including one from the World Bank, showing the link between multiple violations and severe crashes. Saxena stressed the need for swift action to save lives and improve road safety.