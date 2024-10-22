Fresh Bomb Threats Hit 30 Flights; Over 120 Hoax Calls in a Single Week

Abhishek Paul
From Monday night to Tuesday morning, at least 30 flights faced bomb threats. The threats mainly targeted international routes, affecting IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India, with each airline receiving 10 separate threats during this period.
The bomb threats were focused on flights heading to major international cities like Jeddah, Istanbul, and Riyadh. IndiGo quickly activated security protocols, disembarking passengers and notifying authorities to ensure safety.
IndiGo expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers but emphasized that safety is its top priority. The airline coordinated with relevant authorities to take all necessary precautions in each case.
These incidents add to a series of hoax calls, with over 120 threats received by airlines this week alone. Multiple carriers have faced significant disruption in their operations due to these bomb threats.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu recently announced that hoax bomb threat calls to airlines will soon be a cognisable offence, as authorities take measures to combat the growing number of such incidents affecting flights across the country.