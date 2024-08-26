From Laborer to Successful Food Entrepreneur: The Inspiring Journey of Assam’s Diganta Das

Sentinel Digital Desk
Meet Diganta Das, a man who wore many hats to support his family—today, he owns 'DFF - Daily Fresh Food,' known for its ready-to-eat parathas in Assam.
Diganta Das started his journey as a daily-wage laborer in Arunachal Pradesh after completing high school in 2001. He later worked in the coal mines of Meghalaya and as a storekeeper in Assam’s Udalguri district.
In Udalguri, Das had his first experience working as a cook. His journey then took him to Bengaluru, where he worked as a security guard and learned valuable life skills from his interactions with people across India.
After returning to Assam and getting married in 2014, Das worked as a mixing man in a food manufacturing unit in Mangalore, where he was soon promoted to paratha maker.
In 2017, a life-threatening accident left Das half paralyzed. After years of recovery, he returned to work as a paratha maker in Bengaluru, regaining his strength and determination.
Das began his entrepreneurial journey by marketing parathas for a friend’s company in Andhra Pradesh. After finding success, he returned to Assam and founded 'Daily Fresh Food' in Gohpur.
Today, Das’s company produces up to 1,400 parathas daily and employs 10 people. His parathas, inspired by Kerala's famous Malabar parotta, are popular in Upper Assam.