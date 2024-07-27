From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancing’s Historic Debut in Paris 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Breakdancing, also known as breaking, is making its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games. This marks a historic moment as the dance form transitions from street art to a recognized competitive sport.
The inclusion of breakdancing in the Olympics is part of the International Olympic Committee's efforts to appeal to younger audiences and diversify the sports represented in the Games.
Breakdancing competitions will feature 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls competing in one-on-one battles. Athletes will be judged on creativity, technique, style, and musicality.
Breaking originated in the Bronx, New York, during the 1970s. It quickly became a global phenomenon, influencing music, fashion, and youth culture around the world.
Athletes train rigorously, focusing on strength, flexibility, and rhythm. The road to the Olympics includes numerous qualifying events and world championships.
Prominent break dancers from around the globe, including reigning world champions, are set to compete. Their unique styles and routines will showcase the diversity and talent within the community.
The inclusion of breakdancing in the Olympics is expected to boost its popularity and recognition worldwide, inspiring a new generation of dancers and expanding the sport's reach and influence.