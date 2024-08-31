From Swiggy Delivery Agent to Fashion Model: Sahil Singh’s Journey to Stardom

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sahil Singh, a 24-year-old from Mumbai, has captured the hearts of many with his inspiring journey from being a Swiggy delivery agent to becoming a fashion model. His story, shared on Instagram, has gone viral, getting nearly 5 million views, and resonating with thousands across India who are now rooting for his success.
Sahil Singh’s passion for modeling was ignited in 2009 when he saw a poster of a model and realized this was his calling. At that time, he was selling wallets on the roadside, but he knew that one day he wanted to walk the ramp and make it big in the fashion world.
Sahil got his first taste of modeling in 2012 during a school fashion show. Although it was just the beginning, it fueled his determination. By 2017, he started immersing himself in understanding the fashion industry, learning everything he could to break into the competitive world of modeling.
After finishing school, Sahil had to take on various odd jobs to support himself financially. For almost two years, he worked as a Swiggy delivery agent, earning between ₹18,000 to ₹22,000 per month. In addition to that, he also worked in the kitchen at Burger King and took on other side jobs, all while keeping his dream alive.
The path to success was not easy for Sahil, as it took him five long years and nearly 200 auditions before he finally landed his first professional modeling gig. His breakthrough came this year when he was selected by Streax to walk the ramp, a moment that marked a significant milestone in his career.
Despite his determination, Sahil faced a major challenge due to his height, which is 5 feet 10 inches, considered on the lower end for models in India. However, he didn’t let this stop him. He persistently requested Streax to let him walk the ramp, and they eventually agreed, provided he wore heels to meet the height requirements.
Sahil’s journey from a delivery agent to a model has captivated many, as evidenced by the viral Instagram video he shared. With nearly 4 million views, the video has inspired thousands across the country, proving that with enough determination and hard work, dreams can become reality.