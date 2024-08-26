From Truck Driver to YouTube Star: The Inspiring Journey of Rajesh Rawani

Sentinel Digital Desk
Meet Rajesh Rawani, a seasoned truck driver with 25 years of experience on India's highways, now a YouTube sensation with over 1.91 million subscribers.
Based in Jamtara, Jharkhand, Rajesh Rawani combines his expertise in trucking with his love for cooking, captivating millions of viewers on YouTube.
Rawani's YouTube success has made it possible for him to buy a new house, which is a dream come true because of the stability his online income has provided.
In a recent podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Rawani shared how his YouTube career enabled him to start building his first house.
Despite a severe accident that injured his hand, Rawani continued driving to support his family and complete the construction of his new home.
Rawani’s truck driving income is around Rs 25,000-30,000 per month, while his YouTube earnings range from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, peaking at Rs 10 lakh monthly.
Rawani’s viral success began with a video that attracted immense attention, leading to a face reveal by his son. The video garnered 4.5 lakh views in just one day.
Rawani credits his family, especially his children, for their crucial role in managing the YouTube channel alongside the family’s trucking business.
Growing up in a modest family in Jharkhand, Rawani’s father was the sole breadwinner. Despite financial struggles, Rawani has achieved remarkable success.