From Village Brews to Global Buzz: How a Young Entrepreneur Transformed Garo Heritage into a Modern Beverage

Keenan K Marak, a young entrepreneur from Meghalaya, embarked on a mission to share his community's rich tradition with the world. Driven by a deep desire to preserve and promote the Garo community’s cultural heritage, he bottled up bitchi, the indigenous rice beer, transforming it into a unique product.
In 2022, Marak founded 7 United, a startup dedicated to producing and marketing bitchi in a new, exciting form. Partnering with local brewers, Marak innovated the traditional rice beer into a popular carbonated drink, now sold in cans under the 7 United brand.
Marak’s journey began in Tura, Meghalaya, where he meticulously explored the art of making bitchi. His startup's success is evident: in FY24 alone, 7 United sold over 50,000 cans, generating a revenue of 30 lakhs rupees.
Keenan’s passion for bitchi was sparked by a desire to reconnect with his roots. After completing his B.Sc. in Botany and Zoology at St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, the pandemic led him back to Meghalaya, where he delved into learning about his community’s cherished beverage.
For the Garo people, bitchi is more than just a drink. This fermented rice liquor, known also as chubitchi, is a cultural heirloom, with its brewing techniques passed down through generations like a treasured lore.
Marak spent several months traveling across Meghalaya, visiting villages and learning the intricacies of bitchi brewing from traditional brewers. His dedication to preserving this tradition fueled his commitment to bringing bitchi to a broader audience.
With his savings from working at a local hospital, Marak invested in launching 7 United Spirits. His venture is not just a business but a celebration of Garo heritage, carefully crafted to appeal to both traditional and modern tastes.