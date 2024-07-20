Job Alert: Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Field Investigator in Department of Physics Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Required Qualification

To apply for the post of Field Investigator, the candidate should be PG (with 55% marks) in Social Science.

Details about Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Post Name: Field Investigator

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per ICSSR norms, Rs. 20,000/- per month

Last Date: 28/07/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

How to apply for Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their application with bio-data supported by testimonials of various examinations (HSLC) examinations onward) and other qualification/experiences by email to the Project Director poonamkborah@gauhati.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 28th July 2024

The shortlisted candidates will also be called for interview to be held on 02/08/2024