Job Alert: Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

How to apply for Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their application with bio-data supported by testimonials of various examinations (HSLC) examinations onward) and other qualification/experiences by email to the Project Director poonamkborah@gauhati.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 28th July 2024

The shortlisted candidates will also be called for interview to be held on 02/08/2024