Job Alert: Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Gauhati University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Field Investigator in Department of Physics Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
To apply for the post of Field Investigator, the candidate should be PG (with 55% marks) in Social Science.
Post Name: Field Investigator
Posts: 03
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per ICSSR norms, Rs. 20,000/- per month
Last Date: 28/07/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates may submit their application with bio-data supported by testimonials of various examinations (HSLC) examinations onward) and other qualification/experiences by email to the Project Director poonamkborah@gauhati.ac.in
The shortlisted candidates will also be called for interview to be held on 02/08/2024