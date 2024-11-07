Gen Z Spending in India to Reach $2 Trillion by 2035: A New Era of Influence

Sentinel Digital Desk
India has the world's largest Gen Z population, with 377 million people born between 1997 and 2017. That's more than the entire population of the US!
A report by BCG and Snapchat highlights the economic power of Gen Z in India, forecasting a $2 trillion consumer spending potential by 2035. Gen Z is reshaping trends and spending patterns across industries.
With unique values and behaviors, Gen Z is transforming brand engagement and retail trends. However, many marketers struggle to stay ahead, with strategies that are often reactive rather than proactive.
One in four Gen Z-ers is already in the workforce, contributing to a massive $860 billion in consumer spending annually—a number expected to grow significantly by 2035.
Gen Z is largely optimistic: 59% feel financially stable, 75% are positive about their health, and 62% appreciate India’s social and cultural environment.
This generation values their “inner circle” of friends and family, with around 70% sharing everyday details, from shopping to streaming. Visual communication is key, with nearly 80% using images, GIFs, and lenses to express themselves.
For Gen Z, change equals growth. Over 70% are eager to explore new styles, technology, and experiences, making them a dynamic force shaping India's future.