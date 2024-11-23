Giraffes May Soon Be Added to Endangered Species List: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed classifying three giraffe subspecies — West African, Kordofan, and Nubian — as endangered. Their population has plummeted by 77% since 1985, with fewer than 6,000 remaining.
If designated as endangered, these giraffes would gain protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. This could help reduce illegal hunting and trade by requiring permits for importing giraffe products into the U.S.
Between 2006 and 2015, over 40,000 giraffe products, including hunting trophies and skin pieces, were imported into the U.S. The designation aims to curb such practices and protect the species.
Human population growth and habitat loss are the primary threats to giraffes. A final decision on their endangered status is expected by February 2025, potentially marking a new chapter in conservation efforts.