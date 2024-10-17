Global Food Supply at Risk as Water Crisis Deepens, Warns Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
Experts have warned that inaction on the water crisis could severely impact more than half of the world's food production by 2050, posing a serious threat to global food security.
According to the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW), nearly 3 billion people and over 50% of global food production are located in regions where water storage is projected to decline drastically.
The report highlights that the water crisis could reduce global GDP by 8% in high-income countries and by up to 15% in lower-income nations, further intensifying economic inequalities.
Changing precipitation patterns and rising temperatures caused by climate change, along with diminishing water storage, are disrupting the water cycle and leading to severe economic and environmental consequences.
The report stresses the need to treat water as a "global common good" and urges a transformation of water governance to manage this precious resource effectively.
To tackle the crisis, the report calls for eliminating harmful subsidies in water-intensive sectors, redirecting resources towards water-saving solutions, and providing targeted support for the poor and vulnerable communities.