Global Packaged Food Giants Sell Less Healthy Products in India: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
A recent report by the Global Access to Nutrition Index (GATNI) 2024 reveals that global packaged food giants, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and others, sell less healthy products in low-income countries like India.
According to the index, products in low-income countries have an average health star rating of 1.8, compared to 2.3 in high-income countries. Products are rated on a scale from 1 to 5, with scores above 3.5 being considered healthier.
This marks the first time that the index separates health scores by income level. The report shows that food products in high-income markets generally contain more micronutrients than those sold in low-income markets, raising concerns about food quality.
India is a major market for these global brands, especially Unilever, which considers it the second biggest market after the US. Nearly 60% of their business comes from emerging markets, including India.
Unilever’s Indian arm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., markets popular brands like Red Label, Lipton, Horlicks, Boost, Knorr, and Kissan. These are part of a larger portfolio that also includes global names like Magnum and Hellmann’s.
Low Sales of Healthier Products
Unilever, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and PepsiCo have low sales of healthier products in India. Only 11-38% of their overall sales come from healthier items, falling short of the ATNi's target of 50% healthier sales by 2030.
India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is working to enforce the declaration of nutritional information on packaged foods.
However, experts believe the country needs clearer guidelines to define what constitutes unhealthy versus healthy food to prevent future health crises.