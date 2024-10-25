Google Pays Tribute to Iconic Indian Singer KK with Special Doodle

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 25, Google honored the late Indian playback singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) with an animated doodle. This date marks the anniversary of his Bollywood debut song, 'Chhod Aaye Hum,' from the 1996 film Maachis.
Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK began by singing commercial jingles, recording nearly 3,500 in 11 languages. His Bollywood breakthrough came in 1999 with the song "Tadap Tadap" in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
KK's music resonated with millions. His debut album Pal was a massive hit, and he delivered Bollywood classics like "Khuda Jaane," "Beetein Lamhe," and "Ankhon Mein Teri."
KK passed away in May 2022 at age 53, leaving behind a musical legacy with over 500 Hindi songs and more than 200 in other Indian languages. His voice continues to touch hearts across generations.