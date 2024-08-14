Google Pixel 9 Series Launched with Gemini AI – Price & Specs

Sentinel Digital Desk
Google has officially launched its latest flagship series, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These smartphones come equipped with the powerful Gemini AI, setting new benchmarks in mobile technology.
The Pixel 9 series is powered by Gemini AI, offering enhanced features like advanced image processing, real-time language translation, and intelligent battery management, making it one of the smartest devices in the market.
The Google Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a dual-camera setup. It is priced at ₹79,999 in India, offering a perfect balance between performance and affordability.
The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, triple-camera system with advanced zoom capabilities, and 12GB RAM. Priced at ₹1,09,999, it is designed for users seeking high-end performance.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a massive 6.9-inch display and a quad-camera setup. With 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, it is priced at ₹1,39,999, targeting users who demand the best in every aspect.
Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch external and a 7.6-inch internal OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Tensor G3 chip, it offers 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a versatile triple-camera system. Priced at ₹1,79,999, it includes advanced foldable technology and multitasking capabilities.
The Google Pixel 9 series is available for pre-order in India starting today. With cutting-edge AI features and top-tier hardware, these devices are set to redefine the smartphone experience for Indian users.