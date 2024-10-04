Government Opposes Criminalisation of Marital Rape, Files Affidavit in Supreme Court

Abhishek Paul
On Thursday, the Indian government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing petitions calling for the criminalisation of marital rape. The affidavit, submitted by the Union Home Ministry, highlights the complexities of this issue.
The government stated that within a marriage, there is an ongoing expectation of reasonable sexual access between spouses. However, this does not mean a husband can coerce his wife into sex against her will.
The Centre argued that punishing a man under anti-rape laws for marital rape may be excessive and disproportionate. The affidavit also pointed out that other legal remedies already exist to protect consent within marriage.
The government backed the current Indian rape law, which excludes marital rape from the definition of "rape" under Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC. A similar provision is included in the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), enacted in 2023.
The government emphasized that the issue of marital rape is more social than legal and has broader societal implications. It argued that any changes should be made by Parliament after consulting all stakeholders, not by the Supreme Court.
The affidavit stressed that a woman's consent is not erased by marriage, and its violation should result in penalties. However, the government believes that breaches of consent within marriage should be treated differently than those outside marriage.
The government cited existing laws, including Section 498A of the IPC (punishing cruelty to married women) and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, as remedies already in place for protecting women within marriage.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing the case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The matter reached the court in 2022 after a split verdict in the Delhi High Court on whether marital rape should be criminalised. The government maintains that it is up to Parliament to decide if the marital rape exception should be removed.