Government Suspends License for PresVu Eye Drops That Claimed to Replace Reading Glasses

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has suspended the license for PresVu, an eye drop developed by Entod Pharmaceuticals to reduce the need for reading glasses in people with presbyopia. The decision was made due to concerns over unauthorized promotions of the product.
Why Was the License Suspended?
Government sources stated that Entod Pharmaceuticals promoted PresVu in a way that made it seem like an over-the-counter (OTC) product, even though it was approved as a prescription-only drug. This raised concerns about its safety and potential misuse by patients.
Entod Pharmaceuticals has denied any unethical promotions and plans to challenge the suspension in court. The company emphasized that PresVu had undergone successful clinical trials, proving its safety and effectiveness for treating presbyopia.
The company highlighted that the eye drop was tested in 234 patients, showing improvements in their ability to read without glasses. Entod also noted that similar eye drops with the same formula have been approved and safely used in the US for the last three years.
What is PresVu?
PresVu was claimed to be the first eye drop in India specifically designed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for people with presbyopia. The drops not only improve vision but also help lubricate the eyes as an added benefit.