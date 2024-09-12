Govt Approves ₹5 Lakh Health Coverage for All Senior Citizens Under Ayushman Bharat: All You Need to Know

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, has approved a health coverage of ₹5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above. This initiative, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), will benefit 4.5 crore families across India.
Who is eligible under the scheme?
All senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income or socio-economic status, can avail this health insurance. This landmark decision ensures that the elderly are protected under the world’s largest healthcare scheme.
How to Avail the Benefits?
Senior citizens will receive a distinct card under the AB PM-JAY. If already covered, they will get an additional top-up of ₹5 lakh annually. Those covered under other public health schemes can choose to stay with their current plan or switch to AB PM-JAY.
What is Ayushman Bharat?
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a publicly funded health assurance scheme providing ₹5 lakh per family per year for hospitalizations. The scheme covers 55 crore people from over 12.34 crore families.
Since its inception, 7.37 crore hospital admissions have been covered, with 49% of beneficiaries being women. The public has saved over ₹1 lakh crore through this scheme, which has made a significant difference in healthcare accessibility.
How to Check Eligibility for PM-JAY
1. Visit the official website: [www.pmjay.gov.in](http://www.pmjay.gov.in).
2. Click on "Am I Eligible" and enter your details.
3. Verify with OTP and check your family’s eligibility under the scheme.