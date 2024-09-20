Guidelines Issued For Schools In Guwahati Due To Extreme Heatwave

1. School hours may start at 7.30 AM and get over before or at 12.30 noon. 2. All Head of the Institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms.

3. Schools should ensure that students should drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the school.

4. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties.

5. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged.