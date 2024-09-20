Guidelines Issued For Schools In Guwahati Due To Extreme Heatwave

Sentinel Digital Desk
The District Elementary Education Officer, Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) has issued guidelines for both government and private schools in response to the ongoing heatwave and rising temperatures.
The guidelines will take effect from Saturday, September 21.
1. School hours may start at 7.30 AM and get over before or at 12.30 noon. 2. All Head of the Institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms.
3. Schools should ensure that students should drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the school.
4. Students can be advised to not wear waistcoats or ties.
5. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged.
In the interest of public safety, this order has been issued in accordance with instructions from the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District. The order is effective immediately and will be in effect until further notice.