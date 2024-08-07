Guwahati Police Issues Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall Threat

Sentinel Digital Desk
Guwahati is preparing for another possible flash flood as moderate rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday afternoon, following a terrifying experience on Monday when the entire city was crippled by urban floods after an hour of downpour.
In the event of heavy rainfall, there is likelihood of water logging leading to submergence of main road in the following areas leading to disruption of traffic movement :
Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and to obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on his X handle, requesting Guwahatians to stay indoors and avoid using automobiles unless absolutely necessary.
For any traffic related query , citizens may contact Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers: