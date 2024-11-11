Guwahati's Turmeric Found with Lead Levels 200 Times Above FSSAI Safe Limits: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
Turmeric, known as the "golden spice" of Indian cuisine, has shown dangerously high levels of lead, according to a study published in the Science of The Total Environment journal. This contamination raises serious health concerns.
Tests revealed that lead levels in some turmeric samples exceeded 1,000 micrograms per gram (μg/g), far beyond the FSSAI’s safe limit of 10 μg/g. Contaminated samples were found in Guwahati and Chennai.
The study suggests the lead contamination likely comes from lead chromate, a yellow pigment commonly used in paints, plastics, and ceramics, possibly added to enhance turmeric's color.
Consuming lead-contaminated turmeric can lead to poisoning, with risks such as neurological issues, reduced intelligence, kidney problems, and even heart disease, posing dangers to both adults and children.
The study found polished turmeric roots were the most contaminated, followed by loose powder, packaged powder, and unpolished roots. Awareness about the risks and careful product selection are essential to reduce health hazards.