Health Benefits of Bamboo Shoots

They are also loaded with phytosterols and phytonutrients that help in clearing clogged arteries and dissolve bad or LDL cholesterol.
Strengthens Immunity
They are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, that helps in boosting the immunity.
Helpful in weight loss
They are low in calories and are considered weight-loss friendly. 1 cup of bamboo shoots contains about 13 calories and half a gram of fat.
Improve Lungs Functioning
They are rich in vitamins and other compounds that help in strengthening and functioning of lungs
Lower Blood Sugar Levels
They are rich in a type of fiber known as inulin. Inulin has been shown to help lower blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of glucose.
Helpful During Pregnancy
According to traditional Chinese medicine, pregnant women should add small portions of bamboo shoots in their diet (under medical supervision) at the last stage of pregnancy to facilitate a normal delivery.