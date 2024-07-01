Healthy benefits of Kaji Nemu: Assam’s Lemon

Sentinel Digital Desk

Vitamin C: It is full of Vitamin C which helps in boosting the immune system

Digestion: The acidic properties of Kaji Nemu help in proper digestion.

Hydration: this variant of lemon is high in juice and helps in keeping the body hydrating during summers.

Flavourful: it has a strong refreshing and tangy taste with an unique aroma

Potassium: this variant of lemon is rich in potassium and has properties to manage fluid levels in the body.

Iron: kaji Nemu contains iron which helps in producing haemoglobin levels in the body.

Fibre: it contains fibre which helps in improving gut health.

Improves skin health: the anti ageing properties helps in production of collagen, which also helps in reducing blemishes.

Weight loss: it is high in calories, so it helps in keeping full for a longer duration.

Helps in controlling blood cholesterols and boosts metabolism.