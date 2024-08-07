Heartbreak in Paris: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Olympic Wrestling Final

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a major heartbreak for all Indians, women wrestler Vignesh Phogat was disqualified from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg category in the Paris Olympics 2024.
This decision was announced about 12 hours ahead of her scheduled finals against Sarah Hildebrandt from the USA.
She was reportedly found 100 gms overweight, resulting in the disqualification. IOA announced this information through a statement.
Now Sarah Hildebrandt will play in the finals against Yusneylys Guzmán Lopez of Cuba later today. While Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal who was defeated by Sarah Hildebrandt will receive the Bronze medal.
“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” stated an official statement from the Indian contingent.
“It is a loss for the country. The Federation will take this into consideration and see what can be done," said MP Karan Bhusan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan, against whom multiple wrestlers including Vignesh Phogat had staged a massive protest regarding problems in the Wrestling Federation of India.
PM Narendra Modi also expressed his feelings regarding the matter and called her a ‘champion among champions’.
Last year, Vinesh Phogat, alongside fellow wrestlers, led protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. The allegations included groping and demanding sexual favors.
Protests began in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, highlighting systemic harassment and discrimination. Despite initial government inaction, the wrestlers' persistent efforts led to police investigations and suspension of WFI activities. The international community, including the IOC, condemned the treatment of the wrestlers.