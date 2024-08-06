Heavy Rainfall Causes Chaos In Guwahati; Key Roads Are Flooded, Homes Swamped

Sentinel Digital Desk
On Monday, heavy rain lashed Assam's capital, Guwahati, causing waterlogging in various areas and inconveniencing commuters and schoolchildren.
Water was said to have accumulated on practically all of the city's outlying roadways, leaving residents trapped in their automobiles for hours amid heavy traffic.
People returning from work, schoolchildren, and even ambulances were allegedly stuck until late in the evening owing to overcrowded roadways.
Overflowing sewage water entered homes in several areas of the city, causing property damage and unsanitary conditions.
The Kamrup Metropolitan Administration, which predominantly governs Guwahati, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Tuesday due to bad weather.
Stormwater rushed down from the mountains into the plains, causing drains to overflow and drowning the area.
The rain also inundated the Jorabat area, which connects Guwahati to higher Assam and the neighboring state of Meghalaya, putting commuters and cars in a difficult situation.
For hours, the artificial water hindered vehicular traffic at this important intersection.
Waterlogging was reported Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, the Dispur MLA quarters, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, and Chatribari, among other places.