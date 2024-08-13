Heritage on a Plate: Pre-Independence Eateries Still Cherished by Food Lovers

Sentinel Digital Desk
Food is a vital component of culture, existing beyond time and generational boundaries.
Let's take a look at some historic pre-Independence eateries in India that are still open to visitors ahead of Independence Day:
This quaint bakery restaurant is a work of art, dating back over a century. The aroma of freshly made confectionery would bring folks from Darjeeling Mall Road.
Leopold Cafe is the epitome of resilience and unshakable willpower. This Iranian cafe, which has been in Colaba since 1871, has stood the test of time and the worst of human nature.
Established in 1993, it's a non-vegetarian lover's paradise of food. Karim's offers traditional preparation techniques and historical Mughalai cuisine.
The walls of the Indian Coffee House witnessed great Indian intellectuals debating over a cup of coffee and a steaming hot omelette.
After relocating to India from Iran, the Kohinoor family opened this Parsi eatery in 1923.