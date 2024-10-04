Himachal CM Denies BJP's Toilet Tax Claims, Calls Allegations Baseless

Sentinel Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu dismissed rumors about a proposed Rs 25 toilet tax, calling the claims "baseless."
Sukhu stated that the government is focused on helping those in need and not imposing unnecessary taxes. He criticized the opposition for spreading false information about the toilet tax.
The controversy started when reports surfaced about the government planning a Rs 25 tax on toilets in urban households. The BJP quickly reacted, accusing the Congress-led government of taxing basic amenities.
What is “Toilet Tax’?
According to the report, the new tax will impose a monthly fee of Rs 25 for every toilet seat in homes located in urban areas. This amount will be added to the existing sewerage bill and transferred to the account of the Jal Shakti Department, which manages water and sanitation services in the state.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the tax "unbelievable," while BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya criticized it as "bizarre." Their remarks sparked a heated political debate.
Chief Minister Sukhu reassured citizens that there is no toilet tax and urged everyone to study the issue carefully before believing in rumors. The Himachal government remains committed to providing necessary services to the needy.