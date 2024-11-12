Hollywood Actor Kal Penn Visits TMKOC Sets, Calls It 'Most Watched Show in the World

Sentinel Digital Desk
American actor Kal Penn recently visited the set of the popular Indian TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and received a warm welcome from the cast and crew.
Penn met the show’s creator, Asit Kumarr Modi, and the entire cast. He shared photos of this meet-and-greet session, highlighting his excitement over visiting the famous Gokuldham Society set.
On Instagram, Kal Penn shared a heartfelt post with photos, writing, “Looking at an apartment in Gokuldham Society with some new friends… Nicest cast & crew, I appreciate you showing me around!”
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India’s longest-running shows, airing since 2008. It has completed over 4,000 episodes, featuring the lives of diverse residents in Gokuldham Society.