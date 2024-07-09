Homemade scrubs that can help you get rid of dead skin from the body

Sentinel Digital Desk
Gram flour scrub: Gram flour is a great exfoliator which gives smooth and glowing skin. Mix gram flour and some rosewater, milk or yogurt and apply it on your skin to get a radiant glow.
Orange peels scrub: Dry the orange peels and grind into powder, then add yogurt to it and apply it on your skin. It helps in rejuvenating the skin.
Coffee scrub: it helps in maintaining the skin texture. Take some spoons of coffee and add olive oil or almond oil, a spoon of honey, and a spoon of fine sugar and apply it on your skin.
Sugar and Olive Oil scrub: Take half cup of fine sugar and extra-virgin olive oil. You can also add some honey and a squeeze little lemon to it and apply on your skin. It helps in reducing darkening of the skin due to sun exposure.
Oatmeal scrub: Take some oatmeal and mix some honey and yogurt and apply it on your skin. This helps in moisturizing your skin.
Almond Scrub: Soak some almonds in water or milk during the night. Then on the next day peel off the skin and grind them and add some honey and apply on your skin. It gives you a healthy skin.
Avocado seed: Clean and take out the brown skin of avocado seed, grind them into a powder and mix the avocado powder with olive oil and honey and apply it on the skin. It helps in removing excess oil and nourishes the skin.