Hotstar to Stream All Major Sports Live After Disney-Reliance Merger, Including IPL

Sentinel Digital Desk
All live sports events in India, including IPL cricket, will now be exclusively streamed on Disney's Hotstar app. This comes after the merger of Disney and Reliance, creating India's biggest entertainment company.
The $8.5 billion merger between Disney and Reliance includes 120 TV channels and two streaming apps. While the future of the Hotstar brand is unclear, the platform will continue to operate under this new venture, led by Reliance.
Hotstar holds rights to popular sports events like ICC cricket tournaments, Premier League soccer, and Pro Kabaddi. With its reputation for handling large viewership, Hotstar remains a preferred platform for live sports in India.
Reliance's JioCinema has streaming rights for IPL, Winter Olympics, and Indian Super League football, adding to its growing portfolio. IPL, one of the most-streamed events, is a major draw for viewers in India.
India's competition regulator approved the merger in August after the companies agreed not to raise advertising rates unreasonably, addressing concerns about their dominance in cricket broadcasting rights.
Hotstar is known for its seamless streaming of live content. It set a record with 59 million concurrent viewers during the men’s cricket World Cup finals, making it a leader in India’s cricket-crazy market.